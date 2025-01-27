Left Menu

Land Dispute Tragedy: A Tribal Couple Sentenced to Life

A tribal couple, Sanjay and Manisha Sundi, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for killing Sanjay's father over a land dispute in West Singhbhum district in 2021. The court fined them Rs 25,000 each for the crime committed during an altercation on May 17, 2021.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a tribal couple has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court. This verdict pertains to the killing of the man's father over a contentious land dispute in West Singhbhum district.

Additional District and Session Judge-III handed down this sentence to Sanjay Sundi and his wife, Manisha Sundi. The decision underscores the gravity of their crime, committed in 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the couple. According to the First Information Report, the altercation that led to the father's death occurred on May 17, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

