Land Dispute Tragedy: A Tribal Couple Sentenced to Life

In a significant legal development, a tribal couple has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court. This verdict pertains to the killing of the man's father over a contentious land dispute in West Singhbhum district.

Additional District and Session Judge-III handed down this sentence to Sanjay Sundi and his wife, Manisha Sundi. The decision underscores the gravity of their crime, committed in 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the couple. According to the First Information Report, the altercation that led to the father's death occurred on May 17, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)