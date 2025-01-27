Negligence and Tragedy: The Bhandara Ordnance Blast
The Bhandara Ordnance Factory blast resulted in eight deaths, highlighting negligence and violations in safety protocols. Sudama Prasad, a Communist Party MP, urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address these issues, insist on compensations, and enforce proper employment practices to prevent future accidents.
The recent explosion at the Bhandara Ordnance Factory, which took eight lives, has drawn serious allegations of 'gross negligence and criminal apathy', according to Sudama Prasad, an MP from the Communist Party of India (ML-Liberation). He has called for immediate action from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The MP from Arrah criticized the engagement of trade apprentices in production processes, deeming it a breach of the Trade Apprentice Act. The explosion in the LTPE building caused five additional injuries, revealing systemic lapses in safety protocol.
Prasad demands compensation for the victims' families and insists on policy changes to prevent similar tragedies. He underscores the importance of addressing employment practices to ensure safety and accountability in ordnance factories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
