Tragedy Strikes: Solapur Teen's Untimely Demise

A 14-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Solapur district took his life using his father's service revolver. Alone at home, he was found dead by his mother. The authorities have registered an accidental death case, and an investigation is ongoing. The tragic incident has shocked the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Solapur district tragically ended his life on Monday. The young student, who was alone at home in Adhegaon, Madha tehsil, utilized his father's service revolver for the act, a police official reported.

The boy had been receiving medical treatment for the past few days, with doctors recommending rest. His father, associated with the Sashastra Seema Bal, is currently stationed in Alwar, Rajasthan, while his mother serves as an Anganwadi worker.

Upon returning home, his mother discovered him lifeless in a pool of blood. An accidental death case is now registered at the Tembhurni police station. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

