Bollywood Intrusion: The Curious Case of a Stolen SIM and Star Attack

A woman from West Bengal has told police she lost her cellphone, which was used by Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national. Islam is accused of attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. The police are investigating the woman’s claim and confirmed the attack links to Islam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:04 IST
In a twist reminiscent of a Bollywood plot, Mumbai police are grappling with the complexities surrounding the January 16th attack on famed actor Saif Ali Khan. A West Bengal woman has claimed that her lost SIM was misused in the incident involving Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam.

The official confirmation of the accused's identity has not swayed police confidence; they are '100 percent sure' that Shariful is the culprit. The attack occurred in Khan's Mumbai apartment, allegedly part of a broader robbery scheme.

Investigators have delved into the accused's activities during his illegal stay in India and have expanded their probe to Nadia and Murshidabad. Shariful is currently in police custody as authorities unravel the narrative of this audacious intrusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

