Protests Ignite Over Statue Vandalism in Punjab

In a display of dissent, Congress held candlelight marches across Delhi, protesting the desecration of a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Punjab's Amritsar. Accusations have been leveled against the AAP government by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who cites a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Yadav stated that such incidents highlight the way Dalits and backwards are treated under the administrations of BJP and AAP. In a statement, Yadav emphasized that the vandalism occurred on Republic Day, contrasting the national celebration with acts of destruction targeting a figure revered for championing equality.

In response, the AAP condemned the act and the subsequent political maneuvers, affirming that those responsible were promptly apprehended. As protests continued outside the residence of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, slogans and symbolic acts of burning his photograph marked the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)