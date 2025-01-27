Left Menu

Protests Ignite Over Statue Vandalism in Punjab

The Congress organized candlelight marches throughout Delhi to protest the vandalism of a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Amritsar. Accusing the AAP government of failing to maintain law and order, Congress leaders rallied against the incident, which they see as an attack on Ambedkar's ideology and the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:38 IST
In a display of dissent, Congress held candlelight marches across Delhi, protesting the desecration of a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Punjab's Amritsar. Accusations have been leveled against the AAP government by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who cites a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Yadav stated that such incidents highlight the way Dalits and backwards are treated under the administrations of BJP and AAP. In a statement, Yadav emphasized that the vandalism occurred on Republic Day, contrasting the national celebration with acts of destruction targeting a figure revered for championing equality.

In response, the AAP condemned the act and the subsequent political maneuvers, affirming that those responsible were promptly apprehended. As protests continued outside the residence of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, slogans and symbolic acts of burning his photograph marked the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

