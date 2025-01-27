Violence Erupts Amid Ceasefire Tensions in Southern Lebanon

In southern Lebanon, protests turned deadly as Israeli troops opened fire, killing two people and wounding 17 others on Monday. This violence marks the second day of protests by residents displaced by conflict, attempting to return to their homes.

The unrest comes after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire intended to facilitate the withdrawal of Israeli forces and move Hezbollah north. However, diplomatic tensions have arisen due to delays, leading to a deadline extension opposed by Hezbollah.

The situation remains precarious, with ongoing accusations between Israeli and Lebanese forces about ceasefire violations, complicating any progress toward peaceful withdrawal and redeployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)