Violence Erupts Amid Ceasefire Tensions in Southern Lebanon
Firing by Israeli troops during protests in southern Lebanon has resulted in multiple casualties. Despite a ceasefire, tensions remain high as residents attempt to return to their homes. Further complications arise as the U.S. and Lebanon extend the ceasefire deadline, which Hezbollah rejects.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In southern Lebanon, protests turned deadly as Israeli troops opened fire, killing two people and wounding 17 others on Monday. This violence marks the second day of protests by residents displaced by conflict, attempting to return to their homes.
The unrest comes after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire intended to facilitate the withdrawal of Israeli forces and move Hezbollah north. However, diplomatic tensions have arisen due to delays, leading to a deadline extension opposed by Hezbollah.
The situation remains precarious, with ongoing accusations between Israeli and Lebanese forces about ceasefire violations, complicating any progress toward peaceful withdrawal and redeployment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyclic incidents of violence continue and we are trying to bring peace to region: Army chief on Manipur situation.
Nigeria Air Force Probes Civilian Casualties in Zamfara Strike
Omar Abdullah's Stand Against Violence in Jammu and Kashmir
Escalating Tensions: Wave of Violence and Protests Grip Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Will stand with anyone who is a victim of violence: Rahul Gandhi in Delhi's Seelampur.