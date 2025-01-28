Left Menu

Family Foils Attempted Assault in Bareilly, Suspect Apprehended

A man in Bareilly district was apprehended by family members after allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl at her home. The incident occurred in Sirauli where the suspect was caught and handed over to the police following a complaint by the girl's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 28-01-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 01:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained by police for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in the Sirauli police station area of Bareilly district, according to officials. The apprehension took place after the girl's family caught the accused when she raised an alarm, subsequently handing him over to authorities after confronting him physically.

According to Sirauli police station SHO Prayagraj Singh, a case has been registered against the suspect following a complaint from the family. The incident reportedly occurred while the girl was at home, when the accused allegedly attempted to assault her.

Mirganj circle officer Anjani Kumar Tiwari reported that as the girl was giving water to a buffalo, the suspect attempted to gag her after she raised an alarm and forced her to the ground. Her family members responded to her cries and managed to overpower the accused before surrendering him to the police.

