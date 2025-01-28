Returning Home: A War-Torn Journey in Gaza

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are making their way back home along Gaza's main roads, filled with hope but also fear about what has become of their homes after months in temporary shelters. Their return comes after Hamas agreed to release three Israeli hostages, facilitating an Israeli troop withdrawal from a key corridor in the enclave, as part of a ceasefire agreement in the ongoing conflict.

In Israel, families of hostages await anxiously for news of their loved ones. Other scenes include groups of people trekking north, some carrying infants or belongings—families displaced for over 15 months of war. The crossings into Gaza opened early in the morning, signifying renewed hope as thousands returned to cities including Gaza City.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high with reports of a bulldozer driver killed by an Israeli missile. Israeli forces explained that they are targeting threats to their troops. Meanwhile, the dire situation continues for those displaced multiple times; estimates suggest the need for over 135,000 tents as people attempt to rebuild their lives in the wreckage.

(With inputs from agencies.)