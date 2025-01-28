Trump Backs Microsoft in TikTok Acquisition Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that tech giant Microsoft is negotiating the acquisition of popular social media platform TikTok. The President expressed interest in witnessing a competitive bidding scenario for the app.

Microsoft and TikTok have yet to issue statements in response to Reuters' inquiries made outside standard business hours. Previously, Trump indicated ongoing talks with multiple parties regarding TikTok's purchase and aims to resolve its future within the next month.

With about 170 million users in the United States, TikTok faced temporary suspension before a law requiring its sale or imposing a ban for national security reasons took effect. Subsequently, President Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of this law, initially set after U.S. officials raised concerns about potential misuse of American users' data by ByteDance.

