Left Menu

Security Guard Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Thane

A 38-year-old security guard in Thane was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl. The incident occurred in the Manpada-Chitalsar area when the accused took the girl to an isolated spot and inappropriately touched her. The case is under investigation under POCSO Act provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:33 IST
Security Guard Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard aged 38 has been detained by police in Thane, Maharashtra, over allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor girl. According to authorities, the incident unfolded on Sunday evening when the accused lured the eight-year-old to a secluded area near her residence.

The girl reportedly managed to escape and promptly informed her mother, leading to the family's immediate approach to law enforcement. The police acted swiftly upon receiving the complaint, resulting in the security guard's arrest.

The suspect faces charges under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, coupled with provisions concerning the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as detailed by the officials at Chitalsar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025