Security Guard Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Thane

A security guard aged 38 has been detained by police in Thane, Maharashtra, over allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor girl. According to authorities, the incident unfolded on Sunday evening when the accused lured the eight-year-old to a secluded area near her residence.

The girl reportedly managed to escape and promptly informed her mother, leading to the family's immediate approach to law enforcement. The police acted swiftly upon receiving the complaint, resulting in the security guard's arrest.

The suspect faces charges under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, coupled with provisions concerning the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as detailed by the officials at Chitalsar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)