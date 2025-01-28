Left Menu

Trump's First Week: Immigration Shake-Up Sparks Debate and Uncertainty

In his first week back in office, President Trump signed multiple executive orders on immigration, aiming to fulfill his campaign promises. These measures led to an increase in arrests and deportations while stirring fears and legal challenges. The administration's aggressive stance signals a significant policy shift.

Updated: 28-01-2025 12:56 IST
In a bold step to fulfill his campaign promises, President Donald Trump has signed an extensive array of executive orders focused on immigration within his first week of returning to office. These actions have triggered an immediate surge in immigration arrests and deportations, with some measures facing potential legal challenges.

The Trump administration's sharpened focus on enforcement has led to an increase in daily immigration arrests, rising from averages seen during the Biden presidency. Federal agencies such as the FBI and DEA have joined ICE operations, indicating a more aggressive government approach to immigration policy.

Deportations have continued with support from military transport, as seen in flights to Central America. Additionally, key policies such as 'Remain in Mexico' have been reinstated, and new threats to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions signal a profound shift in strategy, with broader implications likely to unfold over time.

