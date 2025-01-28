Left Menu

Challenging Traditions: A Muslim Woman's Plea for Secular Succession Law

A Muslim woman from Kerala has petitioned the Supreme Court to allow her to be governed by Indian secular succession law instead of Shariat. The plea emphasizes the fundamental right to freedom of religion, inclusive of the right not to believe. The case raises significant legal questions and is under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:24 IST
The Supreme Court is set to hear an intriguing plea by Safiya P M, a Muslim woman, who seeks to be governed by the Indian succession law rather than Shariat. The matter, which challenges traditional legal norms, was presented by Safiya, the general secretary of 'Ex-Muslims of Kerala'.

Safiya's plea underlines her stance that the Shariat law is regressive, and argues for the enforcement of her fundamental right to religion under Article 25 of the Constitution. Her petition demands that individuals who choose to step away from Islam be permitted to follow the secular laws of the land for matters of succession.

The Solicitor General has described the case as an engaging legal query, warranting a formal response from the Centre. The Supreme Court bench, which includes Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has agreed to hear the matter in early May, granting the Centre four weeks to file its affidavit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

