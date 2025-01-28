Left Menu

Drone Assault: Russia's Midnight Strike on Ukraine

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine, deploying around 100 drones overnight. Ukraine managed to intercept 65 drones, with 28 failing to reach their targets. Some drones returned to Russia, while a few remained in Ukrainian airspace. The fate of four drones remains unknown.

Updated: 28-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:45 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight escalation, Russia launched 100 drones targeting locations within Ukraine, the Ukrainian military revealed on Tuesday. Amid heightened tensions, this substantial drone assault marks a notable increase in aerial confrontations between the two nations.

The Ukrainian air force responded by successfully neutralizing a majority of these aerial threats, shooting down 65 drones. Meanwhile, 28 drones fell short of their intended destinations, averting further damage on Ukrainian soil. This reflects Ukraine's increasingly robust defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions.

Curiously, two of the drones reversed course, heading back towards Russia and Belarus, raising questions regarding their intended targets or potential malfunctions. Within Ukrainian airspace, one drone lingered, while the fate of four others remains unclarified, adding an element of mystery to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

