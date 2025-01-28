Drone Assault: Russia's Midnight Strike on Ukraine

In a significant overnight escalation, Russia launched 100 drones targeting locations within Ukraine, the Ukrainian military revealed on Tuesday. Amid heightened tensions, this substantial drone assault marks a notable increase in aerial confrontations between the two nations.

The Ukrainian air force responded by successfully neutralizing a majority of these aerial threats, shooting down 65 drones. Meanwhile, 28 drones fell short of their intended destinations, averting further damage on Ukrainian soil. This reflects Ukraine's increasingly robust defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions.

Curiously, two of the drones reversed course, heading back towards Russia and Belarus, raising questions regarding their intended targets or potential malfunctions. Within Ukrainian airspace, one drone lingered, while the fate of four others remains unclarified, adding an element of mystery to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)