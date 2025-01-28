Denmark's Strategic Moves Amid European Uncertainty

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has embarked on a whirlwind tour across major European capitals, aiming to address the continent's mounting geopolitical uncertainties. Her journey comes as tensions rise around Greenland, a strategic Arctic territory.

Frederiksen's itinerary includes visits to Berlin, Paris, and Brussels, where she will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This diplomatic effort coincides with remarks from US President Donald Trump, who has not dismissed the potential use of military force to influence Greenland, an area of immense strategic importance.

In response, Denmark announced a significant investment of nearly USD 2 billion to enhance surveillance and defense capabilities in Greenland and the surrounding region. The initiative aligns with broader European efforts to ensure security and deter potential threats, highlighting the importance of unified action in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)