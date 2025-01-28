Left Menu

OpenAI Faces Legal Battle in India Over Copyright Claims

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, is attempting to block major Indian media organizations from joining a copyright lawsuit that challenges AI's use of copyrighted material without permission. The case, initiated by ANI and joined by renowned publishers and media, could significantly impact AI's legal framework in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@OpenAI)

In a notable legal confrontation, Microsoft-backed OpenAI is seeking to prevent India's leading media outlets, including those owned by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, from participating in a crucial copyright lawsuit. This case could redefine the legal parameters for artificial intelligence in India, as courts worldwide mitigate allegations from various parties claiming unauthorized use of copyrighted content by tech firms.

The legal dispute commenced last year when local news agency ANI initiated action against OpenAI. Recently, several book publishers and digital media entities, such as those under Adani and Ambani's ownership, have joined forces to contest the AI firm's practices. On Tuesday, it emerged that OpenAI petitioned the court to dismiss claims from publishers, defending its ChatGPT platform as merely disseminating public information. OpenAI's legal representation, Amit Sibal, expressed intentions to block media organizations from joining the ongoing litigation.

OpenAI justifies its practices by claiming the use of publicly available data under fair use guidelines. The company argued that Indian courts have no jurisdiction over the case since its servers are based internationally. The Federation of Indian Publishers alleges that ChatGPT harms their business by producing unofficial book summaries and extracts. Meanwhile, leading Indian media groups charge that their content is being scraped by the AI tool without authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

