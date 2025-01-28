Baramulla's Remarkable Rise: From 108 to 46 in NITI Aayog's Delta Rankings

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje conducted a comprehensive review of Baramulla district's advancements under the NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts Programme on Tuesday. Her meeting at the Dak bungalow showcased the district's exemplary progress across multiple developmental indicators.

Joined by local MLA Javed Hassan Beig and Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, Karandlaje learned of Baramulla's substantial leap from 108 to 46 in delta rankings, with a notable composite score of 59.30. Health and nutrition improvements were highlighted, including advancements in maternal care and significant reductions in mortality rates.

Education received a boost with increased enrolment and reduced dropout rates. The minister appreciated the strategic interventions and emphasised fostering inclusive economic development. Addressing concerns like water scarcity, she advocated for implementing food processing units for locally-produced apples to aid the local economy and benefit farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)