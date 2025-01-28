French Embassy in Kinshasa Attacked and Briefly Engulfed in Flames
The French embassy in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was attacked and briefly caught fire on Tuesday morning. French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned the attack, emphasizing that measures are being taken to protect personnel and citizens.
On Tuesday morning, the French embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, faced an attack resulting in a brief fire. The situation is now under control, according to French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
Barrot expressed his strong disapproval of the incident, describing it as unacceptable. In a statement made on social media platform X, he reassured the public that steps are being implemented to safeguard both personnel and citizens.
The attack highlights ongoing security challenges faced by diplomatic missions in the region.
