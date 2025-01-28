Legal Tangle Unfolds in Kolkata: Ex-Principal Faces Prosecution
The CBI has received approval from the West Bengal government to prosecute Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, for alleged financial misconduct. The Calcutta High Court urged expeditious trial proceedings. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the money trail, having already conducted 22 searches.
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Calcutta High Court of receiving the green light from the West Bengal government to prosecute Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The charges pertain to alleged financial irregularities.
Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, presiding over the case, has directed the special court to expedite the framing of charges. The court has been tasked with scheduling the trial expeditiously, factoring in the witness list, to ensure a swift progression to a verdict.
On another front, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is meticulously tracing the money trail linked to the alleged offenses. With 22 searches already executed, the ED is keen on completing its investigation to complement the CBI's efforts in bringing the responsible individuals to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
