Legal Tangle Unfolds in Kolkata: Ex-Principal Faces Prosecution

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Calcutta High Court of receiving the green light from the West Bengal government to prosecute Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The charges pertain to alleged financial irregularities.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, presiding over the case, has directed the special court to expedite the framing of charges. The court has been tasked with scheduling the trial expeditiously, factoring in the witness list, to ensure a swift progression to a verdict.

On another front, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is meticulously tracing the money trail linked to the alleged offenses. With 22 searches already executed, the ED is keen on completing its investigation to complement the CBI's efforts in bringing the responsible individuals to justice.

