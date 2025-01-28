Siddaramaiah Asserts MUDA Case is Politically Driven
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserts the MUDA site allotment case is politically motivated. The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to Siddaramaiah's family and an Urban Development Minister. However, the High Court stayed these summons. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in obtaining justice, dismissing concerns about political motives.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reaffirmed his stance that the MUDA site allotment case is a politically motivated move against him. The Chief Minister, along with family members, faces allegations in the case, which has witnessed the Enforcement Directorate's involvement.
Despite the ED issuing summons to figures including Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, the High Court has stayed these orders, raising questions about the urgency shown by the ED. The court is yet to decide if the case should be transferred to the CBI, amid a lack of trust in the Lokayukta investigation.
Siddaramaiah told reporters that the case's political nature is evident, and he remains undeterred by the proceedings. Confident in the legal system, he maintains that justice will prevail and sees no reason for concern, even as the High Court continues deliberations.
