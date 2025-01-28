Assam's Vigilance Against Infiltration: Chief Minister's Assertions

Assam remains on high alert against infiltration attempts from Bangladesh, as asserted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an engagement with journalists.

The Chief Minister highlighted the current unrest in Bangladesh and mentioned reports of ISI and Bangladeshi militants attempting to regroup.

Sarma assured that Assam values peace, citing no local support for insurgency, and stressed a careful approach in discussing industrial investments with the region's tribal communities.

