Tragic Loss: Constable's Demise in Dhamtari

Constable Salik Ram Patre, 45, allegedly took his own life using his service rifle at the election office strong room in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh. He had been with the police force since 2010. The reasons behind this tragic act remain unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:57 IST
A constable from Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district has reportedly taken his life. Salik Ram Patre, aged 45, used his service rifle on Tuesday while positioned at the district election office.

Patre, who joined the police force in 2010, was assigned to the Police Lines and later deployed at the election office's strong room, where electronic voting machines are stored, ahead of upcoming urban and panchayat elections.

The motive behind this devastating incident remains unclear as the investigation is still ongoing. Patre hailed from Kabirdham district, leaving authorities and colleagues searching for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

