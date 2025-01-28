Tragic Loss: Constable's Demise in Dhamtari

A constable from Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district has reportedly taken his life. Salik Ram Patre, aged 45, used his service rifle on Tuesday while positioned at the district election office.

Patre, who joined the police force in 2010, was assigned to the Police Lines and later deployed at the election office's strong room, where electronic voting machines are stored, ahead of upcoming urban and panchayat elections.

The motive behind this devastating incident remains unclear as the investigation is still ongoing. Patre hailed from Kabirdham district, leaving authorities and colleagues searching for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)