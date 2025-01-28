Unaccounted Cash Seized in Behror: Police Investigation Underway

In a significant development, authorities in Behror, Rajasthan, detained two individuals on Tuesday after uncovering Rs 50 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The police, acting on a tip-off, halted a vehicle traveling from Delhi and found the substantial sum bundled in a bag.

Despite questioning, the suspects failed to provide a credible explanation regarding the origins of the cash, leading to the involvement of bank officials to count and seize the money for further investigation purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)