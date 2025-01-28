Left Menu

Under Scrutiny: Binance Faces Legal Battles on Multiple Fronts

French prosecutors have initiated a probe into Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, for alleged money laundering and tax fraud. Binance denies these allegations. The investigation spans from 2019 to 2024, involving claims of illegal trading and failures in compliance. Several countries are also pursuing legal actions against Binance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:19 IST
Under Scrutiny: Binance Faces Legal Battles on Multiple Fronts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French legal authorities have commenced an investigation into Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, for alleged money laundering, tax fraud, and related charges. Despite vehement denials from Binance, the probe spans European Union countries and scrutinizes activities from 2019 to 2024.

The Paris prosecutor's office, through its economic and financial crime division, stated that the case is linked to money laundering accompanying drug trafficking. Reports indicate that user grievances include loss of funds due to misinformation and Binance's unauthorized trading activities.

Additionally, Binance faces multiple lawsuits and investigations globally. The U.S. Supreme Court has endorsed a proceeding against Binance concerning the alleged illegal sale of unregistered tokens. Regulatory bodies, such as Australia's corporate watchdog, have echoed similar concerns about the exchange's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025