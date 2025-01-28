Well-Educated Gang Nabbed with Arms in Kolkata

In a significant breakthrough, five individuals from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended in Kolkata's bustling Sealdah area, allegedly carrying firearms and ammunition, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, acting swiftly on intelligence, nabbed the accused near Surendranath Women's College in the Muchipara police precinct on Monday night, spokespersons revealed.

Preliminary investigations unearthed that the alleged conspirators, reportedly well-educated, had only recently arrived in Kolkata, supposedly to execute a felonious act, while the full scope of their intentions remains under scrutiny.

