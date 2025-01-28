Well-Educated Gang Nabbed with Arms in Kolkata
Five individuals from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in central Kolkata with arms and ammunition. The arrests were made following a tip-off to the Special Task Force, which seized firearms and ammunition from the suspects. The suspects, who are well-educated, were allegedly in the city to carry out a crime.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, five individuals from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended in Kolkata's bustling Sealdah area, allegedly carrying firearms and ammunition, according to police reports on Tuesday.
The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, acting swiftly on intelligence, nabbed the accused near Surendranath Women's College in the Muchipara police precinct on Monday night, spokespersons revealed.
Preliminary investigations unearthed that the alleged conspirators, reportedly well-educated, had only recently arrived in Kolkata, supposedly to execute a felonious act, while the full scope of their intentions remains under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- arrests
- arms
- ammunition
- UP
- crime
- investigation
- gang
- Sealdah
- STF
ALSO READ
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains
Corporate Support for Trump's Inauguration Raises Eyebrows
Bayrou's Budget Balancing Act: Left's Support Sought amid Pension Reform Tug-of-War
Youth Uprisings in Africa: An Unstoppable Wave for 2025
Steel Showdown: Cliffs vs. Nippon Steel for U.S. Steel Supremacy