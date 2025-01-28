Left Menu

Well-Educated Gang Nabbed with Arms in Kolkata

Five individuals from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in central Kolkata with arms and ammunition. The arrests were made following a tip-off to the Special Task Force, which seized firearms and ammunition from the suspects. The suspects, who are well-educated, were allegedly in the city to carry out a crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:48 IST
Well-Educated Gang Nabbed with Arms in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, five individuals from Uttar Pradesh were apprehended in Kolkata's bustling Sealdah area, allegedly carrying firearms and ammunition, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, acting swiftly on intelligence, nabbed the accused near Surendranath Women's College in the Muchipara police precinct on Monday night, spokespersons revealed.

Preliminary investigations unearthed that the alleged conspirators, reportedly well-educated, had only recently arrived in Kolkata, supposedly to execute a felonious act, while the full scope of their intentions remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025