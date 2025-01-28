Left Menu

Nine Arrested in Madhya Pradesh Homicide Case

Nine men have been arrested in connection with the murder of four individuals and the injury of another in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The attack occurred in Timri village and involved sharp-edged weapons. The police are still seeking one more suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:03 IST
In a significant development, police have apprehended nine men accused of murdering four people and injuring another in a brutal incident in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

The assault took place in Timri village, where the victims were attacked with sharp-edged weapons, prompting a manhunt for the perpetrators.

An FIR was filed following a complaint by Mukesh Dubey, the injured person, who alleged that his family was the target of the deadly attack. While nine suspects are in custody, the search continues for one more individual involved.

