Nine Arrested in Madhya Pradesh Homicide Case

In a significant development, police have apprehended nine men accused of murdering four people and injuring another in a brutal incident in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

The assault took place in Timri village, where the victims were attacked with sharp-edged weapons, prompting a manhunt for the perpetrators.

An FIR was filed following a complaint by Mukesh Dubey, the injured person, who alleged that his family was the target of the deadly attack. While nine suspects are in custody, the search continues for one more individual involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)