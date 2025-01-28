Left Menu

UN Urges Calm Amid Rising Tensions in Eastern Congo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to address the escalating conflict in eastern Congo. Emphasis was placed on civilian safety amid allegations of Rwandan support for M23 rebels in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made urgent calls to the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on Tuesday to discuss growing tensions in eastern Congo, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

A significant focus of Guterres' conversation with Rwandan President Paul Kagame was the imperative to ensure the safety of civilians in the conflict-ridden area, Dujarric confirmed.

Adding to the complexity, U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix had reported earlier that Rwandan forces are alleged to be backing M23 rebels in Goma, the region's largest city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

