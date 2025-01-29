Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Stand: Unlimited Time in the Hermon Buffer Zone

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced Israel's indefinite presence at the Syrian summit of Mount Hermon and the buffer zone, ensuring hostile forces do not gain access. Despite a longstanding quiet under the 1974 agreement, Israel's recent move invites criticism amid security concerns for the Golan Heights residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:16 IST
In a bold declaration during his visit to the Syrian summit of Mount Hermon, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel will maintain its presence both there and in the adjacent buffer zone indefinitely.

This decision aims to safeguard Israel's borders from possible infiltration by hostile forces, ensuring the security of Israeli residents, particularly those in the Golan Heights.

Despite peace along the Syrian-Israeli border since the 1974 agreement, recent movements by Israeli forces have drawn criticism from both local residents and Arab countries, following the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

