Federal Funding Pause: Essential Programs Excluded

The federal funding pause ordered by President Donald Trump will not affect mandatory programs such as Medicaid and SNAP food benefits, according to a memo from the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

These programs, which provide direct benefits to Americans, are explicitly excluded from the funding pause and exempt from the review process.

Other programs like Social Security and Medicare, already excluded from the pause, will also continue uninterrupted, as confirmed in the guidance provided to lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)