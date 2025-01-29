Left Menu

Federal Funding Pause: Essential Programs Excluded

President Donald Trump's ordered federal funding pause will not impact mandatory programs providing direct benefits like Medicaid and SNAP. These are excluded from the pause, as confirmed by the White House's Office of Management and Budget, ensuring continuity of critical support programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The federal funding pause ordered by President Donald Trump will not affect mandatory programs such as Medicaid and SNAP food benefits, according to a memo from the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

These programs, which provide direct benefits to Americans, are explicitly excluded from the funding pause and exempt from the review process.

Other programs like Social Security and Medicare, already excluded from the pause, will also continue uninterrupted, as confirmed in the guidance provided to lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

