Massive Cyber Fraud Racket Busted in Rajasthan

In a dramatic crackdown, Rajasthan Police arrested the suspected leader of a large-scale cyber fraud racket exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in Sriganganagar.

Authorities received numerous complaints from across India, with a substantial number concentrated in Karnataka. The bust came after Karnataka resident Kantappa Babu Chavan filed a complaint about fraudulent schemes linked to CapmoreFX Company.

Items recovered from the arrest include cash, electronic devices, and luxury assets, indicating extensive fraudulent operations. Police have registered a case against multiple suspects involved in the scheme, as investigations continue into the depths of this cyber crime network.

