Massive Cyber Fraud Racket Busted in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police have arrested the alleged kingpin of a massive cyber fraud operation involved in defrauding over Rs 2,000 crore. The operation, spanning multiple states, was conducted through CapmoreFX Company, duping thousands into investing substantial sums. Investigations reveal the suspected setup of a training company to facilitate the fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:02 IST
In a dramatic crackdown, Rajasthan Police arrested the suspected leader of a large-scale cyber fraud racket exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in Sriganganagar.

Authorities received numerous complaints from across India, with a substantial number concentrated in Karnataka. The bust came after Karnataka resident Kantappa Babu Chavan filed a complaint about fraudulent schemes linked to CapmoreFX Company.

Items recovered from the arrest include cash, electronic devices, and luxury assets, indicating extensive fraudulent operations. Police have registered a case against multiple suspects involved in the scheme, as investigations continue into the depths of this cyber crime network.

