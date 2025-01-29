Scandal in the Church: New Allegations Rock Liverpool Bishop

Bishop John Perumbalath of Liverpool finds himself at the center of fresh allegations as accusations of sexual assault and harassment surface, according to a Channel 4 report.

While Perumbalath has fervently denied these claims, he has acknowledged the importance of understanding how his actions might be perceived by others, offering full cooperation with ongoing investigations.

This development follows a series of scandals in the Church of England, raising questions about its safeguarding practices and prompting leaders to consider an overhaul of the current system.

