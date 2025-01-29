Teacher Charged in Shocking Madarsa Assault Case

A Bengaluru teacher is facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy from a madarsa. The incident was reported to Thane police on Tuesday by the victim's parents, who reside in Shil-Phata, Maharashtra.

According to official statements, the accused teacher repeatedly abused the child between August 2024 and January 2025, threatening the boy with dire consequences if he disclosed the assaults.

Based on the mother's complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, initiating a thorough investigation into the disturbing allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)