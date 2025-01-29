Teacher Charged in Shocking Madarsa Assault Case
A teacher in Bengaluru has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy at a madarsa. The case was registered by the Thane police after the victim's parents reported the incident. The teacher allegedly threatened the boy, and the police are investigating the matter under relevant legal provisions.
A Bengaluru teacher is facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy from a madarsa. The incident was reported to Thane police on Tuesday by the victim's parents, who reside in Shil-Phata, Maharashtra.
According to official statements, the accused teacher repeatedly abused the child between August 2024 and January 2025, threatening the boy with dire consequences if he disclosed the assaults.
Based on the mother's complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, initiating a thorough investigation into the disturbing allegations.
