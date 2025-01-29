West African Shift: Nations Exit ECOWAS Amid Tensions

In a significant geopolitical shift, the West African nations of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have officially departed from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as confirmed on Wednesday. This marks the end of an intense yearlong deliberation within the bloc to prevent its unraveling.

The triumvirate's withdrawal was first declared a year prior, and ECOWAS now acknowledges its finality. Nevertheless, the organization emphasizes its intent to maintain open communication channels, urging other member states to continue offering ECOWAS membership privileges, such as regional free movement.

Founded in 1975, ECOWAS aimed to foster cooperation and boost living standards across member states. However, recent disengagement raises questions about its effectiveness, as many West Africans feel disconnected from benefits of local resources. The newly formed Alliance of Sahel States further underscores these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)