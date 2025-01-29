Justice Denied: A Father's Heartbreak

The Supreme Court's recent acquittal of Chandrabhan Sudam Sanap, accused of murdering Esther Anuhya in 2014, has stirred emotional turmoil for her family. Esther's father, S Jonathan Prasad, expressed his anguish, stating his intention to leave the matter to divine justice, unable to comprehend the legal reversal.

The apex court's decision came after highlighting 'gaping holes' in the prosecution's case, a stark departure from previous court rulings, including the Bombay High Court, which had upheld Sanap's death sentence. Esther Anuhya, a 23-year-old software engineer, vanished after exiting Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Her remains were discovered near Kanjur Marg.

Despite his appreciation for the Mumbai Police's diligent work in collecting circumstantial evidence, Prasad, now 70, expressed doubt about pursuing further legal action. Weighed down by age and personal circumstances, including his wife's health, he resigns to spend his remaining years in peace.

