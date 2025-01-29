Left Menu

Historic Split: Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Exit ECOWAS

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have officially left ECOWAS, marking a significant shift in West African politics. The withdrawal, finalized after a yearlong process, stems from dissatisfaction with the bloc's alignment with leaders over the citizenry. The countries form a new alliance for regional security and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:49 IST
Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have officially withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), marking a historic moment for the regional bloc as it grapples with an unprecedented political shift.

The yearlong process leading to the exit of these nations culminated in their departure, reflecting growing discontent with ECOWAS, which many citizens perceive as prioritizing the interests of leaders over the people. Despite the withdrawal, ECOWAS announced its intentions to maintain open communication, encouraging member nations to grant the departing countries membership privileges such as free movement within the region.

This significant move has led the three countries to form their own security alliance, the Alliance of Sahel States. Analysts suggest that this development might endanger efforts to restore democracy and stability in the area, raising questions about the future role and influence of ECOWAS in West Africa.

