Rebel Takeover: Eastern Congo's Crisis Intensifies

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized much of Goma, a significant city in eastern Congo, escalating the region's longstanding conflict. Despite losing the airport to rebels, government forces maintain control in parts of the city. Calls for a ceasefire grow, as the humanitarian crisis worsens with mass displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold move that has intensified the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have taken control of substantial areas in Goma, including its airport, according to UN officials. The situation has led to widespread panic and a humanitarian crisis as displaced individuals seek refuge.

Reports indicate that although government troops still hold several zones within Goma, the M23 rebels are largely in command. The group's capture of the city reportedly occurred on Monday after advancing for weeks, leaving casualties on city streets and forcing thousands to flee their homes once more.

As tensions soar, calls for peace efforts amplify, with Rwandan President Paul Kagame emphasizing the need for a ceasefire during discussions with U.S. officials. Meanwhile, M23, primarily comprised of ethnic Tutsis, claims its intention to establish an administration in Goma is to restore normalcy for local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

