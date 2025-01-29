Rebel Takeover: Eastern Congo's Crisis Intensifies
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized much of Goma, a significant city in eastern Congo, escalating the region's longstanding conflict. Despite losing the airport to rebels, government forces maintain control in parts of the city. Calls for a ceasefire grow, as the humanitarian crisis worsens with mass displacement.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
In a bold move that has intensified the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have taken control of substantial areas in Goma, including its airport, according to UN officials. The situation has led to widespread panic and a humanitarian crisis as displaced individuals seek refuge.
Reports indicate that although government troops still hold several zones within Goma, the M23 rebels are largely in command. The group's capture of the city reportedly occurred on Monday after advancing for weeks, leaving casualties on city streets and forcing thousands to flee their homes once more.
As tensions soar, calls for peace efforts amplify, with Rwandan President Paul Kagame emphasizing the need for a ceasefire during discussions with U.S. officials. Meanwhile, M23, primarily comprised of ethnic Tutsis, claims its intention to establish an administration in Goma is to restore normalcy for local residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- rebels
- Rwanda
- Goma
- ceasefire
- M23
- conflict
- displacement
- airport capture
- UN
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Negotiations in Gaza: A Step Closer to Peace?
Transforming Lives: The Role of Social Safety Nets in Fragile and Conflict Settings
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Horizon
Escalating Drone and Missile Attacks: A Night of Conflict
Displacement and IPV: The Cost of Conflict on Women in Colombia and Liberia