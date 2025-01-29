Russia Engages in Candid Talks with Syria's New Leader Amid Military Base Tensions
Russia held 'frank' discussions with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, focusing on retaining its military bases in the region. Syria requested Russia to extradite former president Bashar al-Assad and provide compensation. Although Russia refused to confirm these demands, both nations aim to continue negotiations.
Russia has reportedly engaged in 'frank' discussions with Syria's newly established leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, as it seeks to maintain its strategic military presence in the region. The talks underscore Russia's efforts to retain control over its two bases in Syria, but what these interactions entail remains largely undisclosed by Moscow.
According to sources in Syria and the news agency Sana, the Syrian administration has asked for the extradition of former President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia after being overthrown. Additionally, they have asked for compensation and reconstruction support. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on the demands surrounding Assad and the financial remuneration issue.
The newly established Syrian government emphasized the need for any future cooperation to rectify past errors, respect the Syrian population's wishes, and prioritize their interests. With further dialogue anticipated, Russia's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that discussions will continue without explicitly addressing Syria's requests regarding the military bases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nawaf Salam's Call for Unity in Lebanon's Reconstruction
Justice Served: Bombay High Court Mandates Full Compensation for Medical Negligence
Mumbai Fisherman Receives Compensation After Cargo Collision
Justice on the Tracks: Compensation Awarded in Tragic Train Accident
RBI Tightens Dues Recovery Rules for Asset Reconstruction Companies