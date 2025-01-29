Russia Engages in Candid Talks with Syria's New Leader Amid Military Base Tensions

Russia has reportedly engaged in 'frank' discussions with Syria's newly established leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, as it seeks to maintain its strategic military presence in the region. The talks underscore Russia's efforts to retain control over its two bases in Syria, but what these interactions entail remains largely undisclosed by Moscow.

According to sources in Syria and the news agency Sana, the Syrian administration has asked for the extradition of former President Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia after being overthrown. Additionally, they have asked for compensation and reconstruction support. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment on the demands surrounding Assad and the financial remuneration issue.

The newly established Syrian government emphasized the need for any future cooperation to rectify past errors, respect the Syrian population's wishes, and prioritize their interests. With further dialogue anticipated, Russia's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that discussions will continue without explicitly addressing Syria's requests regarding the military bases.

