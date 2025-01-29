Left Menu

UNRWA Stays Resilient Amid Funding Cuts and Operational Bans

UNRWA, a United Nations agency, continues operations in Lebanon despite halts in U.S. funding and an Israeli ban on its activities. The agency investigates staff implicated in the Gaza war and maintains neutrality. It remains unaffected by a new Israeli law restricting its operations in certain territories.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, remains unaffected by the recent halt in U.S. funding and a new Israeli law that bans its operations on Israeli territory, according to Dorothee Klaus, the agency's director in Lebanon.

Although U.S. aid to UNRWA was suspended last year due to a deal involving allegations against some employees, Klaus reassured that the agency's Lebanon operations continue unaffected. An internal investigation is underway regarding staff accused of violating U.N. neutrality principles.

The agency, which provides crucial aid and services in Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries, faces challenges but is determined to maintain its commitments. UNRWA's leadership has denounced efforts to misrepresent it as a terrorist entity.

