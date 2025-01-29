Life Sentence for Brother-in-Law Murder

Naveen has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gurugram court for the murder of his brother-in-law in 2022, confirmed local police.

The court, presided by Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan, also levied a fine of Rs 60,000 on Naveen. The incident took place on July 26, 2022, when Harvinder was shot in the Basai enclave area and later died in hospital. An FIR of murder was subsequently registered against Naveen at the Sector 10 A police station.

The police, aided by evidence and witness testimonies, built a strong case against Naveen, a resident of Jhajjar district. The court, on receiving these inputs, ruled Naveen guilty, resulting in his life sentence, clarified a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)