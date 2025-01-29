Life Sentence for Brother-in-Law Murder
Naveen was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gurugram court for the 2022 murder of his brother-in-law, Harvinder. The verdict was based on evidence and witnesses presented by the police. The incident occurred in the Basai enclave, leading to Naveen's arrest and a subsequent chargesheet.
- Country:
- India
Naveen has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gurugram court for the murder of his brother-in-law in 2022, confirmed local police.
The court, presided by Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan, also levied a fine of Rs 60,000 on Naveen. The incident took place on July 26, 2022, when Harvinder was shot in the Basai enclave area and later died in hospital. An FIR of murder was subsequently registered against Naveen at the Sector 10 A police station.
The police, aided by evidence and witness testimonies, built a strong case against Naveen, a resident of Jhajjar district. The court, on receiving these inputs, ruled Naveen guilty, resulting in his life sentence, clarified a police spokesperson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- life imprisonment
- Naveen
- brother-in-law
- murder
- Gurugram
- police
- Harvinder
- sentence
- evidence
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Beed: Protests Erupt Amid Murder and Quota Agitations
Walmik Karad, accused in extortion case linked to murder of sarpanch in Beed, gets 14-day judicial custody, charged under MCOCA: Police.
Amethi Police Enhance Safety with QR Code Monitoring
Gujarat's Largest Police Residential Complex Unveiled
Brutal Murder in Beed: Justice Sought for Sarpanch Deshmukh