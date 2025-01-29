Left Menu

Life Sentence for Brother-in-Law Murder

Naveen was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gurugram court for the 2022 murder of his brother-in-law, Harvinder. The verdict was based on evidence and witnesses presented by the police. The incident occurred in the Basai enclave, leading to Naveen's arrest and a subsequent chargesheet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:25 IST
Life Sentence for Brother-in-Law Murder
Naveen
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gurugram court for the murder of his brother-in-law in 2022, confirmed local police.

The court, presided by Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan, also levied a fine of Rs 60,000 on Naveen. The incident took place on July 26, 2022, when Harvinder was shot in the Basai enclave area and later died in hospital. An FIR of murder was subsequently registered against Naveen at the Sector 10 A police station.

The police, aided by evidence and witness testimonies, built a strong case against Naveen, a resident of Jhajjar district. The court, on receiving these inputs, ruled Naveen guilty, resulting in his life sentence, clarified a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025