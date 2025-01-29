Family Trio Nabbed in Bangkok Ganja Smuggling Plot
Three family members were arrested at Chennai airport for smuggling 23.48 kg of ganja in frozen fruit packets from Bangkok. Based on a tip-off, air intelligence officers intercepted them. The individuals were brought before a judicial magistrate under the NDPS Act and remanded to custody.
Three family members have been arrested at Chennai airport for attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of ganja into the country. They arrived from Bangkok, allegedly hiding the substance within frozen fruit packets.
Authorities revealed that a detailed tip-off led air intelligence officers to intercept the trio on January 26. Upon searching their baggage, officials discovered 23.48 kg of ganja cleverly concealed within the packets.
The accused were subsequently presented before a judicial magistrate and are currently in custody pending further investigation, as confirmed by an official release from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai airport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
