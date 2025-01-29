Family Trio Nabbed in Bangkok Ganja Smuggling Plot

Three family members have been arrested at Chennai airport for attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of ganja into the country. They arrived from Bangkok, allegedly hiding the substance within frozen fruit packets.

Authorities revealed that a detailed tip-off led air intelligence officers to intercept the trio on January 26. Upon searching their baggage, officials discovered 23.48 kg of ganja cleverly concealed within the packets.

The accused were subsequently presented before a judicial magistrate and are currently in custody pending further investigation, as confirmed by an official release from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai airport.

