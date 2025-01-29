Terrorism Alert: Explosives Seized Near Sydney

Australian police have uncovered explosives on the outskirts of Sydney, potentially linked to a sinister escalation of antisemitic crimes, authorities reported on Wednesday. These crimes have plagued major cities for several months, marked by arson and graffiti targeting Jewish establishments.

The discovery came on January 19, when officers found Powergel, a mining explosive, and a list of potential Jewish targets in Dural, a suburb of New South Wales, according to Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson. The explosives could create a blast radius of 40 meters, underscoring a severe threat level.

Since the escalation correlated with the Israel-Hamas conflict beginning in 2023, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns labeled it a potential mass casualty event and a clear act of terrorism, warranting the full attention of counterterrorism units.

(With inputs from agencies.)