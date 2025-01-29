Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Parole for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court refused custody parole for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, arrested under MCOCA, to assist his wife in elections. Citing ongoing investigations and witness involvement, Judge Vikas Mahajan denied the request. Balyan's counsel contested the accusations, claiming baseless apprehensions from police.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected an application from AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, arrested in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), seeking custody parole to assist his wife in her assembly election campaign.

Delhi Police strongly opposed the parole request, emphasizing that the investigation was still active and several witnesses had emerged. Justice Vikas Mahajan noted this distinction while deciding against Balyan's plea, mentioning that the situation differed from that of fellow riots' accused Tahir Hussain, who had received Supreme Court leniency.

The court slated Balyan's bail hearing for January 30, following his lawyer's statement abandoning the immediate parole appeal. Balyan's legal defense argued the allegations were unfounded, yet police insist his association with crime syndicates justified his detention. His involvement reportedly facilitated the syndicate's illicit operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

