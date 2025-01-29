Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Political Influence in Prosecutor Appointments

The Supreme Court criticized state governments for appointing public prosecutors based on political considerations, compromising merit and justice. The court emphasized the duty of law officers to assist in attaining justice while ensuring appointments reflect merit. The ruling highlighted errors and political influence in prosecutor appointments across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:54 IST
Supreme Court Rebukes Political Influence in Prosecutor Appointments
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized the ongoing practice of appointing public prosecutors in high courts based on political considerations, warning that such favoritism and nepotism undermine merit. The judges highlighted the responsibility of both defense counsel and public prosecutors to correct judicial errors.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan stressed that law officers are crucial to the judicial system, which seeks justice for wrongdoers. They underscored the need for appointments in high courts to be based on merit rather than political bias, emphasizing the independent role of public prosecutors in the criminal justice system.

The court's decision came amid appeals against a Punjab-Haryana High Court order and outlined the duty of prosecutors to aid the court in fair judgments. The Supreme Court reversed a previous verdict, criticized the lack of opportunity for hearing given to the appellants, and mandated compensation for wrongful convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025