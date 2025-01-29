Left Menu

Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant in Baba Siddique Murder Case

A special court has issued non-bailable warrants against gangster Anmol Bishnoi and two others in the Baba Siddique murder case, as they are absconding. The court also requested Bishnoi's deportation from the US. The case involves 26 accused, with stringent charges under the MCOCA.

Updated: 29-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:04 IST
A special court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi and two other absconding suspects in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The decision was made by Judge B D Shelke under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, citing concerns that Bishnoi has either fled or would not comply with the court's summons.

Authorities have also filed a deportation request for Bishnoi, believed to be hiding in the US or Canada, related to a separate incident involving gunfire outside Salman Khan's residence.

