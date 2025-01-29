Unveiling a Tragic Honor Killing in Telangana

In a chilling case of honor killing, six individuals were apprehended in Telangana's Suryapet district on Wednesday. The group, which includes family members of the victim's wife, orchestrated the murder due to an inter-caste marriage that defied societal norms, according to local police authorities.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Krishna, entered into an inter-caste love marriage in August last year. His in-laws disapproved of this union and allegedly conspired to take drastic measures. On January 26, a friend, acquainted with Krishna, lured him to the village outskirts under the guise of discussing work, where he was subsequently attacked.

Krishna was brutally killed by the woman's two brothers, guided by a friend's signal. Post-murder, his body was shown to the elder relatives, who shockingly condoned the act, before being disposed of in a canal. Notably, the involved parties have pending legal issues, shedding light on the grim socio-legal context of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)