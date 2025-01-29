Youth Arrest Sparks Outrage in Harrowing Assault Case

A young man in his twenties has been arrested following allegations of assault and sexual abuse of a 19-year-old girl at her residence, police have confirmed. The incident took place on Sunday night at the girl's home where she was found in a severely injured state.

The victim, previously a POCSO case survivor, remains in critical condition in a local private hospital. According to authorities, the accused purportedly went to the girl's residence, where a confrontation ensued, leading to the subsequent abuse.

A criminal case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against the youth based on a complaint from the victim's mother. The police in Chottanikkara are continuing their investigation into the distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)