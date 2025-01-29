Youth Arrest Sparks Outrage in Harrowing Assault Case
A youth in his twenties was arrested for allegedly assaulting and sexually abusing a 19-year-old girl at her residence. The girl, a POCSO survivor, was found severely injured and remains in critical condition. The alleged assailant is reportedly her boyfriend, leading to a legal case filed against him.
- Country:
- India
A young man in his twenties has been arrested following allegations of assault and sexual abuse of a 19-year-old girl at her residence, police have confirmed. The incident took place on Sunday night at the girl's home where she was found in a severely injured state.
The victim, previously a POCSO case survivor, remains in critical condition in a local private hospital. According to authorities, the accused purportedly went to the girl's residence, where a confrontation ensued, leading to the subsequent abuse.
A criminal case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against the youth based on a complaint from the victim's mother. The police in Chottanikkara are continuing their investigation into the distressing incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hit and Run: Tragic Incident Strikes Bengaluru with Puppy Victim
Kerala Government to Aid Families of Wayanad Landslide Victims by Declaring Missing Persons as Deceased
Price Gouging Amid Fire Disaster: Victims Struggle with Rental Spikes
Tragedy at Sea: Pakistanis Among Victims in West Africa Boat Disaster
Digital Arrest Scam: Victim Loses Rs 11.8 Crore in Fraud