Tragic Aftermath: Nightclub Fire in North Macedonia Claims 60th Victim
A nightclub fire in North Macedonia has claimed its 60th victim, as a critically injured burn victim died in Lithuania. The blaze, triggered during a concert by a pyrotechnics display, has led to investigations into fire safety violations. Thirty-four suspects, including notable officials, remain in custody.
In a tragic update from North Macedonia, the death toll from last month's catastrophic nightclub fire has risen to 60. A victim receiving treatment in Lithuania succumbed to injuries, intensifying the scrutiny over the incident.
The devastating blaze, which occurred on March 16 in Kocani during a concert, was ignited by a pyrotechnics display. The fire claimed mostly young attendees and resulted in scores of injuries. Critically injured victims were transported across Europe for treatment, assisted by the European Union.
Investigations are ongoing into potential fire safety infractions and unlicensed operations. Among the 34 suspects detained are high-profile figures, such as a former finance minister and senior police officers, facing severe legal consequences if convicted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
