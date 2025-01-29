Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Steals Spotlight in Delhi Assembly Campaigns
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promotes the BJP's achievements, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, in Delhi ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections. He advocates for electing BJP candidates Neelam Pehlwan and Ramesh Bidhuri, promising development and highlighting governance successes.
- Country:
- India
In a series of public meetings leading up to the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami showcased his state's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, urging voters to support the BJP for comprehensive development in the city.
Speaking in Najafgarh and Kalkaji, Dhami backed BJP candidates Neelam Pehlwan and Ramesh Bidhuri. He emphasized Pehlwan's contributions during her two-year term as councilor, highlighting her achievement of over 22,000 votes and promising continued focus on development and governance.
Dhami also pointed to Uttarakhand's infrastructure advancements, including new AIIMS facilities and an international airport at Pantnagar, while criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party for its failure to clean the Yamuna river as promised. The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5, with results expected on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Alleges Hidden Congress-BJP 'Jugalbandi'
BJP Demands Fair Investigation in Alleged Cow Attack Case
AAP Criticizes BJP's Silence on CM Candidate
BJP distributing money, gold chains, blankets and sarees to buy votes ahead of Delhi polls: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Vote-Buying Ahead of Elections