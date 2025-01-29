Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Steals Spotlight in Delhi Assembly Campaigns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promotes the BJP's achievements, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, in Delhi ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections. He advocates for electing BJP candidates Neelam Pehlwan and Ramesh Bidhuri, promising development and highlighting governance successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:39 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of public meetings leading up to the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami showcased his state's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, urging voters to support the BJP for comprehensive development in the city.

Speaking in Najafgarh and Kalkaji, Dhami backed BJP candidates Neelam Pehlwan and Ramesh Bidhuri. He emphasized Pehlwan's contributions during her two-year term as councilor, highlighting her achievement of over 22,000 votes and promising continued focus on development and governance.

Dhami also pointed to Uttarakhand's infrastructure advancements, including new AIIMS facilities and an international airport at Pantnagar, while criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party for its failure to clean the Yamuna river as promised. The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections are slated for February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

