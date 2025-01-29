Kejriwal Summoned by Haryana Court Over Yamuna River Claim

The legal battle intensifies as a court in Haryana's Sonipat issues a summons to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, concerning allegations that BJP-ruled Haryana polluted the Yamuna river by mixing poison.

The summons, issued on Wednesday by Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Goyal, compels Kejriwal to appear on February 17, in connection with a complaint lodged by an executive engineer from the Rai Water Services Division, Sonipat.

In response, Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Vipul Goel, announced plans to legally challenge Kejriwal under the Disaster Management Act, citing the extensive panic his comments have caused among residents.

