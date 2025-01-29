High Court Launches Special Investigation Team for Delayed Sandeshkhali Case

The Calcutta High Court has taken decisive action by establishing a special investigation team (SIT) to address the delayed probe into an alleged gangrape incident in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The case, initially registered in May 2024, has seen significant investigation lags, prompting judicial intervention.

Presiding Justice Tirthankar Ghosh mandated that the current investigating officer relinquish the case records to the SIT. The newly formed team is to be spearheaded by two prominent officials: Rahul Mishra, SDPO of Baduria from the Basirhat police district, and Bireswar Chatterjee, Assistant Commissioner of the homicide section, Detective Department of Kolkata Police.

The SIT will be responsible for handpicking a dedicated squad of inspectors and sub-inspectors to rigorously address the case. Additionally, the court has ordered that the SIT submit a monthly progress report to the additional chief judicial magistrate in Basirhat, ensuring thorough oversight and accountability.

