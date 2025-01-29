Gurugram's New Forensic Lab: Pioneering Faster Justice

In a significant move to hasten legal proceedings, the Gurugram police have launched a District Forensic Science Lab at Police Lines on Wednesday. The lab was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora.

The primary goal of the lab is to speed up prosecutions by providing quick forensic results in ongoing cases. Key features include a physics division for crime recording examinations and cyber forensic extraction capabilities. Additionally, anti-corruption investigations will find a specialized division here.

Blood and narcotics detection kits will be readily available, while police personnel will receive training on uploading incident evidence electronically. Regular sessions will ensure officers are knowledgeable in forensic methodologies, further enhancing investigation efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)